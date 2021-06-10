Save the Children launches ‘Red Alert Campaign’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is hosting World Environment Day 2021 in partnership with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). To commemorate the occasion, Save the Children in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change launched a “Red Alert Campaign” on climate change and environmental conservation – a campaign geared towards placing child rights and voices at the centre of the climate crisis.

Notably, the launch of the Red Alert campaign was inaugurated by the Minister for Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam. Honorary Guest Speakers included H.E. Bernhard Schlagheck, the German Ambassador to Pakistan; H.E. Wendy Gilmour, the Canadian High Commissioner; Richard Snelsire, the US Acting Deputy Chief of Mission; and Amir Ramzan, Country Director of the British Council in Pakistan.

The Red Alert Campaign is an initiative of Save the Children in Asia and has been launched in over 15 countries across the region. The launch event fostered an insightful, interactive and critical discussion on the urgency of the climate crisis, bringing the youth together with global leaders, policymakers and civil society.—PR

