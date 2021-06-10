Most Gulf markets up; Dubai dips

DUBAI: Most major Gulf stock markets finished higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose, while real estate stocks pressured Dubai to close lower.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.3%, at $72.42 a barrel at 0911 GMT, having earlier touched $72.83, the highest since May 20, 2019. Brent rose 1% on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was up 0.5% with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.8% and Savola Group rising 3.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 0.6% higher as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) jumped 3.2% and Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) surged 14.8% after Abu Dhabi state-owned ADQ submitted an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) with ADNH. The lender ADCB rose for a second day after it received on Tuesday an amended offer for its stake in Alexandria Medical Services, whereby the potential buyer increased the offer price to 700 million Egyptian pounds ($44.73 million) from 650 million offered earlier.

Qatar’s index, rose 0.2%, snapping four consecutive sessions losses, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 0.6% and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing increasing 4.5%. Pressured by its property stocks, Dubai’s index, however, eased 0.1% as Emaar Properties and unit Emaar Malls dropped 1%, while Damac Properties lost 1.5%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.8% higher as the country’s largest lender, Commercial International Bank, rose 1%,