ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets up; Dubai dips

Reuters 10 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Most major Gulf stock markets finished higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose, while real estate stocks pressured Dubai to close lower.

Brent crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.3%, at $72.42 a barrel at 0911 GMT, having earlier touched $72.83, the highest since May 20, 2019. Brent rose 1% on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index was up 0.5% with Al Rajhi Bank gaining 0.8% and Savola Group rising 3.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index ended 0.6% higher as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) jumped 3.2% and Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company (ADNH) surged 14.8% after Abu Dhabi state-owned ADQ submitted an offer to combine Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) with ADNH. The lender ADCB rose for a second day after it received on Tuesday an amended offer for its stake in Alexandria Medical Services, whereby the potential buyer increased the offer price to 700 million Egyptian pounds ($44.73 million) from 650 million offered earlier.

Qatar’s index, rose 0.2%, snapping four consecutive sessions losses, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar gaining 0.6% and Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing increasing 4.5%. Pressured by its property stocks, Dubai’s index, however, eased 0.1% as Emaar Properties and unit Emaar Malls dropped 1%, while Damac Properties lost 1.5%. Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index closed 0.8% higher as the country’s largest lender, Commercial International Bank, rose 1%,

Most Gulf markets real estate stocks Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ADCB

Most Gulf markets up; Dubai dips

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.