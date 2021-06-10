ANL 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
ASL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.25%)
AVN 87.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
BYCO 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DGKC 129.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.33%)
FCCL 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.96%)
FFBL 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.11%)
FFL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.63%)
HASCOL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
HUBC 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.91%)
HUMNL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.57%)
JSCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-4.73%)
KAPCO 44.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-4.62%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.68%)
LOTCHEM 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.39%)
MLCF 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
POWER 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.35%)
PPL 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.93%)
PRL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.49%)
PTC 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.32%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
SNGP 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.70 (-2.79%)
UNITY 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.89%)
WTL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (17.68%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -48.93 (-0.93%)
BR30 27,215 Decreased By ▼ -275.9 (-1%)
KSE100 47,778 Decreased By ▼ -370.36 (-0.77%)
KSE30 19,382 Decreased By ▼ -193.11 (-0.99%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,453
7724hr
Pakistan Cases
936,131
1,11824hr
2.55% positivity
Sindh
325,110
Punjab
343,031
Balochistan
25,961
Islamabad
81,871
KPK
134,928
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (June 9, 2021)...
Recorder Report 10 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (June 9, 2021)

=======================================
Per 100 kg
=======================================
Sugar                         9420-9450
Gur                         11000-12000
Shakar                      11500-12500
Ghee (16 kg)                  4250-4400
Almond (Kaghzi)             30000-42000
Almond (Simple)             12500-15000
Sogi                        25000-28000
Dry Date                    14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)              26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)              25000-31250
Turmeric                    15500-16500
Darchini (large)            26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)                      14500
Dal Mong (Chilka)           13000-13500
Dal Mong (Washed)           14500-15000
Dal Mash (Sabat)            16000-20000
Dal Mash (Chilka)           19000-24000
Dal Mash (Washed)           20000-21500
Dal Masoor (Local)          13000-15000
Dal Masoor (impor)          13000-14000
Masoor (salam-impor)        12000-12200
Masoor (salam-local)        14500-15000
Gram White                  12200-12600
Gram Black                  11000-12000
Dal Chana (Thin)            12000-12500
Dal Chana (Thick)           13000-13500
White Kidney Beans (Lobia)  18500-19000
Red Kidney Beans (Lobia)    22000-22500
---------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
---------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)         13000-16000
Basmati Super (new)         11400-14000
Kainat 1121                 11500-13000
Rice Basmati (386)           8500-10000
Basmati broken                6400-8500
---------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
---------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                     350-550
Tea (Green)                    900-1300
=======================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Grain prices Lahore Grain Market Rates Grain Market grain crop

Lahore Grain Market Rates

Corporate sector, REITs: Major tax relief expected

US Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech ‘threat’

With G7 summit stop first, Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip

Mohmand Hydropower Dam: S Arabia approves 901m riyal funding

K-Electric, PLL enter into agreement

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

Businesspeople meet COAS ahead of FY22 budget presentation

Federal budget tomorrow

EAD allowed to approach G20 for debt relief extension

Ehsaas: Facility launched to provide all services through one window

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.