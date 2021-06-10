Markets
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
==========================================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
==========================================================================================================
As on: 09-06-2021
==========================================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
==========================================================================================================
Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 254.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 254.10
Surmawala Sec. Pearl Sec. Invest Capital Bank 3,000,000 3.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 3.00
Maan Securities Adeel & Ittefaq Iron Ind.Ltd 150,000 30.00
Nadeem Sec.
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 30.00
Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. JS Bank Ltd. 3,500,000 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 6.00
AKD Sec. Intermarket Sec. Kohinoor Spinning 1,000,000 4.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 4.80
Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 10,000 81.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 81.00
Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 10,000 74.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 74.10
Growth Sec. Interactive Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 176.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 176.00
==========================================================================================================
Total Turnover 7,825,000
==========================================================================================================
