KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

========================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================== As on: 09-06-2021 ========================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================== Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Engro Corporation 5,000 254.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 254.10 Surmawala Sec. Pearl Sec. Invest Capital Bank 3,000,000 3.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000,000 3.00 Maan Securities Adeel & Ittefaq Iron Ind.Ltd 150,000 30.00 Nadeem Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 30.00 Maan Securities Alfalah Sec. JS Bank Ltd. 3,500,000 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500,000 6.00 AKD Sec. Intermarket Sec. Kohinoor Spinning 1,000,000 4.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 4.80 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 10,000 81.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 81.00 Adam Sec. MRA Sec. Pakistan Petroleum 10,000 74.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 74.10 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities TRG Pakistan Ltd. 150,000 176.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 176.00 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,825,000 ==========================================================================================================

