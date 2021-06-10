KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,454,700,057 677,746,494 26,254,647,268 13,995,454,291 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,604,436,003 (1,656,355,833) (51,919,830) Local Individuals 21,166,921,642 (19,920,262,154) 1,246,659,487 Local Corporates 7,123,046,665 (8,317,786,323) (1,194,739,657) ===============================================================================

