Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (June 9, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,454,700,057 677,746,494 26,254,647,268 13,995,454,291
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,604,436,003 (1,656,355,833) (51,919,830)
Local Individuals 21,166,921,642 (19,920,262,154) 1,246,659,487
Local Corporates 7,123,046,665 (8,317,786,323) (1,194,739,657)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.