BOARD MEETINGS
10 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 10-06-2021 18:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 10-06-2021 14:45
TPL Properties Limited 11-06-2021 12:00
Hum Network Limited 14-06-2021 12:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 14-06-2021 11:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 14-06-2021 11:30
Macter International Ltd 15-06-2021 10:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 15-06-2021 11:00
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 16-06-2021 14:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00
=========================================================
