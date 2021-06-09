‘No compromise to be made on quality’ Buzdar for completing uplift schemes within time frame

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while issuing directions to all concerned for completing the development schemes within time frame, made it clear that no compromise will be made on the quality of development schemes.

“The government is custodian of the national exchequer and no violation of rules will be allowed,” he stressed and added that the public sector departments, failing to timely utilize the development funds, will be held accountable.

In a statement, the CM also directed the officers to inspect the development work in the field and also ensure the quality of development schemes. Delay in the utilization of development funds by some departments is unacceptable, he warned.

The CM said the government is moving forward despite difficulties and the people have also rejected the negative elements. Political deceit and lies do not serve any purpose and this is the reason that the opposition is facing disappointments due to ignoring national interest, he added. He said the politics of development and public service will prevail in the country.

Slamming a premeditated attack on a Pakistani family in Ontario (Canada), the CM said this tragic incident has hurt the feelings of the Pakistani community and there is a need to take steps to stop incidents of Islamophobia in the West.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021