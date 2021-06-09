ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
‘No compromise to be made on quality’ Buzdar for completing uplift schemes within time frame

Recorder Report 09 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar while issuing directions to all concerned for completing the development schemes within time frame, made it clear that no compromise will be made on the quality of development schemes.

“The government is custodian of the national exchequer and no violation of rules will be allowed,” he stressed and added that the public sector departments, failing to timely utilize the development funds, will be held accountable.

In a statement, the CM also directed the officers to inspect the development work in the field and also ensure the quality of development schemes. Delay in the utilization of development funds by some departments is unacceptable, he warned.

The CM said the government is moving forward despite difficulties and the people have also rejected the negative elements. Political deceit and lies do not serve any purpose and this is the reason that the opposition is facing disappointments due to ignoring national interest, he added. He said the politics of development and public service will prevail in the country.

Slamming a premeditated attack on a Pakistani family in Ontario (Canada), the CM said this tragic incident has hurt the feelings of the Pakistani community and there is a need to take steps to stop incidents of Islamophobia in the West.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

