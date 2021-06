KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Tuesday (June 8, 2021).

===================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ===================================================================================================== As on: 08-06-2021 ===================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ===================================================================================================== Maan Securities Adeel & BYCO Petroleum 300,000 18.50 Nadeem Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 18.50 Sherman Sec. Arif Habib Ltd. Cherat Cement 26,300 191.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 26,300 191.00 Maan Securities Adeel & D.G.Cement 50,000 171.00 Nadeem Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 171.00 AKD Sec. Akik Capital Lalpir Power Ltd. 2,500,000 18.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500,000 18.00 Maan Securities Adeel & Pak Refinery 300,000 36.00 Nadeem Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 36.00 ===================================================================================================== Total Turnover 3,176,300 =====================================================================================================

