KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 8, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,162,598,705 593,202,042 28,085,120,052 15,354,497,857 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,612,234,039 (1,889,291,373) (277,057,333) Local Individuals 22,959,486,353 (23,465,526,963) (506,040,609) Local Corporates 8,642,031,620 (7,858,933,677) 783,097,942 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021