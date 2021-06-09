Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
09 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (June 8, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,162,598,705 593,202,042 28,085,120,052 15,354,497,857
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,612,234,039 (1,889,291,373) (277,057,333)
Local Individuals 22,959,486,353 (23,465,526,963) (506,040,609)
Local Corporates 8,642,031,620 (7,858,933,677) 783,097,942
===============================================================================
