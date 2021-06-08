ANL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3%)
ASC 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.69%)
ASL 27.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.79%)
AVN 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.74%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.2%)
BYCO 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
DGKC 130.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.25%)
EPCL 49.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.14%)
FCCL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.5%)
FFL 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.45%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.03%)
HUBC 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.89%)
JSCL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
KAPCO 46.80 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (5.83%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.83%)
MLCF 47.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.04%)
PAEL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.13%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.49%)
PRL 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.03%)
PTC 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-3.63%)
TRG 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -6.99 (-3.98%)
UNITY 46.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.56%)
WTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.43%)
BR100 5,254 Decreased By ▼ -33.95 (-0.64%)
BR30 27,491 Decreased By ▼ -189.33 (-0.68%)
KSE100 48,148 Decreased By ▼ -154.68 (-0.32%)
KSE30 19,575 Decreased By ▼ -83.19 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
Global copper buyers must look elsewhere for concentrate as Indonesia cuts exports

  • "Between now and when Indonesia's new copper smelters commence production, smelters that have been reliant on material from Indonesian mines will need to find alternative concentrate sources."
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: As Indonesia prepares to ramp up domestic copper smelting, processors elsewhere must look for alternative sources of concentrate, which might cost more, consultancy firm CRU group said on Tuesday.

Indonesia is one of the world's top exporters of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, with shipments estimated by CRU at some 1.3 million tonnes in 2020.

In a bid to boost domestic processing and add value to exports, it said last year it would ban copper concentrate exports from 2023 onwards, and would grant export permits to those building a certain level of smelting capacity.

The country, which currently operates only one domestic copper smelter, is building two more and planning other projects to develop its mineral processing sector and take advantage of its vast reserves of ore.

"Between now and when Indonesia's new copper smelters commence production, smelters that have been reliant on material from Indonesian mines will need to find alternative concentrate sources," said CRU analyst Craig Lang at the CRU Jakarta Virtual Seminar.

Smelters in Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and coastal locations in China may need to replace the Indonesian concentrate with material from other suppliers, Lang said.

That would take longer to ship and benefit less given the likely lower gold content compared with Indonesian material, he added.

The copper market is already expected to face a shortage from the middle of this decade, analysts have said, as demand from the global push for sustainability ramps up, with applications such as electric vehicles expected to require large quantities of the metal.

Indonesia's sole existing smelter PT Smelting is located in Gresik, East Java. Two more, New Gresik and Sumbawa, are under construction, Lang said, and another will likely be needed by the early 2030s if mine projects currently being developed are delivered.

Indonesia in April signed a Memorandum of Understanding with China ENFI Engineering Corporation to build a copper smelter with 400,000 tonnes of cathode capacity a year.

global copper producer copper market copper exporter global copper price global refined copper market copper price

Global copper buyers must look elsewhere for concentrate as Indonesia cuts exports

