Pakistan
PSX loses 154.68 points to close at 48,147
- Pre-budget jitters force bearish trend
Updated 08 Jun 2021
ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 154.68 points with a negative change of 0.32 percent, to close at 48,147.98.
A total of 1.04 billion shares were traded on Tuesday compared to 936 million shares the previous day. The value of shares traded during the session stood at Rs23.902 billion against Rs27.686 billion the previous day.
As many as 422 companies transacted shares in the stock market, where 139 of them recorded a gain and 268 sustained losses whereas the share price of 15 companies remained unchanged.
The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom, Byco Petroleum, and Hum Network with 35.12 million.
