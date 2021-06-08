ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s VLSFO slips but improved demand outlook supports

Reuters 08 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market complex was broadly lower on Monday amid limited trade activity.

Still, hopes of improved spot bunker demand in the world’s top bunkering hub may help lift market sentiment, as bunkering restrictions in China may divert refuelling calls to Singapore, trade sources said.

The prompt-month VLSFO time spread fell 25 cents to minus 75 a tonne on Monday while firmer crude oil prices helped push the July crack 18 cents lower to $12.55 a barrel against Dubai crude, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

No 0.5% VLSFO or high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window.

Overall floating storage inventories in the Malacca Strait slipped 5% in the week ended June 2, weighed down by a slump in stocks of fuel oil with an unspecified sulphur content, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Total floating storage inventories fell 159,000 tonnes to a two-week low of 3.16 million tonnes, the data showed. The floating inventories were last higher in the week to May 19 at 3.1 million tonnes, the data showed.

Floating inventories of IMO-compliant VLSFO rose by 7% to 1.99 million tonnes in the week ended June 2, the Kpler data showed.

Stocks of HSFO were virtually unchanged at 561,000 tonnes while stocks of residual fuels with unspecified sulphur contents dropped by 280,000 tonnes, or 31%, from last week to 614,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Global commodities trader Trafigura and Norway’s Yara said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming to supply the marine industry with carbon emissions-free ammonia for fuel.

Under the plan, Yara is to supply Trafigura with clean ammonia, and the firms are to jointly conduct research as well as develop marine fuel infrastructure and market opportunities for both “green” and “blue” ammonia, the companies said.

HSFO VLSFO

Asia’s VLSFO slips but improved demand outlook supports

Anti-poverty groups criticise rich countries over G7 tax deal

Annual plan 2021-22: Macroeconomic framework approved by NEC; Sindh CM speaks out on ‘injustices’

India seeks to harm Pakistan’s position in basmati markets

British ‘Treasure Island’ tax havens face a tempest

Domestic consumers using over 700 units: Nepra to allow levy of Rs1.25/unit surcharge

NA passes 10 key bills

Covid Package: Rs875bn released so far

At least 48 killed in Daharki train tragedy

Google to change global advertising practices

Elections will be under ‘new’ mechanism: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.