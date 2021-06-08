Pakistan
The Weather
08 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (June 7, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (June 8, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 43-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-30 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 35-30 (ºC) 56-00 (%)
Lahore 41-30 (°C) 01-00 (%) 33-31 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 50-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 42-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 43-20 (°C) 01-00 (%) 36-21 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 38-19 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 39-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 34-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:20 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:40 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
