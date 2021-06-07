SINGAPORE: US oil may rise to $71.28 per barrel, driven by a powerful wave (3).

This is the third wave of a bigger wave C from $61.56. A projection analysis suggests a completion of this wave around $71.28 or an extension into the range of $74.99-$77.29.

The wave structure indicates a possible extension. Support is at $68.99, a break below which could be followed by a drop to $67.57.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a triangle which suggests a target around $75.

A projection analysis reveals a higher target zone of $79.68-$84.47.

The triangle forms a pennant together with the rise from $33.64.

This pattern suggests an aggressive target of $102, which looks too far away to be true right now.

