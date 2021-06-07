Fujimori, Castillo neck and neck after Peru presidential polls close

LIMA: Radical leftist Pedro Castillo and rightwing populist Keiko Fujimori remained locked in a "statistical draw" following a quick count after Peru's presidential election on Sunday.

Three hours after polls closed, reputable pollsters Ipsos gave Castillo 50.2 percent to Fujimori's 49.8 percent.

In an earlier exit poll, Ipsos gave Fujimori, the daughter of disgraced former president Alberto Fujimori, the lead by 50.3 percent to 49.7 percent.

"It's still a statistical draw," said Ipsos Peru director Alfredo Torres. "There could be changes."

That exit poll sparked protests from Castillo supporters outside the country's top electoral body offices in the capital Lima.

But the quick count results showing the leftist ahead brought scenes of joy and celebrations to the northern Cajamarca region, where Castillo lives.

"We have to stay calm, we have to be prudent. I'm asking for common sense, what we've heard is not official," Castillo, 51, told supporters at his Free Peru party headquarters in Tacabamba, Cajamarca, after the earlier exit poll.

"Seeing how small the gap is, it is essential to maintain prudence and I say that for all Peruvians," said Fujimori.

After the exit poll, television pictures showed her hugging family and campaign staff.

Both candidates promised to respect the results when voting earlier in the day.

"We're not going to know (the winner) until the last vote" is counted, political scientist Jessica Smith told AFP.

"It's still very unsure, the difference is too tight and we have to wait for the official result."