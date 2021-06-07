ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Chinese vaccines: PM personally looking matter of non-acceptance: Rashid

Zulfiqar Ahmad 07 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan is personally looking after the matter of Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries which are not accepting the certificate of Chinese corona virus vaccines.

Talking to journalists here, he said that the prime minister had told the cabinet that he was in talks with leaders of the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia on the issue. Saudi Arabia is among the few countries that do not recognize vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines despite the fact that World Health Organization (WHO) has now registered at least two Chinese-manufactured vaccines - Sinopharm and Sinovac. However, some of the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia have recommended by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson jabs for use.

Earlier this week, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had announced that citizens intending to go for Haj this year, those working abroad on work visas issued by countries that did not recognize vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines and students planning to go to educational institutions in such countries within a month would be given priority for the administration of Pfizer as its stock was limited.

The minister had also warned that countries not accepting vaccination certificates of Chinese vaccines would turn out to be a problem for the entire world if a decision was not taken on the issue at the global level. "If every country makes it mandatory for visitors to be inoculated by their choice of vaccine brands, the entire world would suffer," he had said, adding that Chinese Covid-19 vaccines were the most exported brands in the world at present.

Expressing similar views on Sunday, the interior minister asserted that "Sinopharm is a very good vaccine." He further said that Pakistan fared better than other countries in the region in terms of vaccination and particularly compared the situation in Pakistan with that in India, where he said one would come across boards saying "no vaccination for seven days".

"There is no board in Pakistan saying 'no vaccination," he added.

He also pointed out that more people were willing to get vaccinated now and previously, there was "propaganda against vaccination" in the country.

Commenting on the opposition, he said he had never seen such an "incompetent, useless and weak opposition" in this country. I don't see any opposition to Imran Khan," he added. He further said the budget would be presented on June 11 and he was expecting an increase in the wages of labourers and pensions.

The minister maintained that "all members of the estranged Jahangir Khan Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will vote in favour of Imran Khan's budget."

Responding to a question, he said his ministry had put opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif's name on exit control list (ECL) and 15-day deadline to appeal against the decision had lapsed. "While Nawaz Sharif managed to trick us; we've stopped Shehbaz Sharif from leaving the country," he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

WHO PM AstraZeneca Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Moderna Pfizer Chinese vaccines Johnson and Johnson

Chinese vaccines: PM personally looking matter of non-acceptance: Rashid

Pakistan's Covid positivity ratio falls

Pakistan considers cut in import taxes for economic growth

Business hours in Sindh extended to 8pm

Pakistan's Abhi raises $2m in seed investment

Pressure on CIA as US withdrawal nears: NYT

Islamabad defends its interior Sindh initiative

Countries get bankrupted by corrupt heads: PM

Export promotion scheme: FBR for allowing 30pc local sales

Intensity of third wave declining

Govt decides to postpone NGMS spectrum auction

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.