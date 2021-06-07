ANL 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
ASC 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.61%)
ASL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.91%)
AVN 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
BOP 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 130.42 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
EPCL 49.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.6%)
FFL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.16%)
HASCOL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.19%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
HUMNL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (8.26%)
JSCL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.97%)
KAPCO 44.22 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.66%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
MLCF 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.1%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
PRL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.92%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (7.98%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.79%)
SNGP 47.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
TRG 175.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-1.68%)
UNITY 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.64%)
WTL 3.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,288 Increased By ▲ 6.48 (0.12%)
BR30 27,681 Increased By ▲ 61.99 (0.22%)
KSE100 48,303 Decreased By ▼ -53.26 (-0.11%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -60.7 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,323
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
933,630
1,49024hr
3.02% positivity
Sindh
323,828
Punjab
342,498
Balochistan
25,819
Islamabad
81,766
KPK
134,558
Business Recorder
Jun 07, 2021
Sports

Sifan Hassan sets new women’s 10,000m world record

AFP 07 Jun 2021

HENGELO, (Netherlands): Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands fired a warning shot ahead of the Tokyo Olympics by setting a new world record in the women’s 10,000m on Sunday. Hassan, 28, clocked 29min 06.82sec at the Hengelo meet, smashing the previous best set by Ethiopian Almaz Ayana (29:17.45) in winning gold at the 2016 Rio Games.

Hassan was aided by technology that lit up the track on world record pace as she ran.

“Wow! To run this world record here today in Hengelo is something I could only dream of,” said Hassan, who was born in Ethiopia, arrived in the Netherlands in 2008 at the age of 15 and received Dutch citizenship in 2013.

“It’s the perfect confirmation of the hard work we’ve put in getting ready for Tokyo. I am so happy to share this record in front of my Dutch fans. I am so happy!”

She now tops an elite band of just 10 female runners who have dipped below the mythical 30min mark.

This was also the fourth career world record for Hassan, who was coached by the now-banned Alberto Salazar.

The reigning world champion over 1500m and 10,000m has also posted world records over one mile, one-hour and 5km on the road.

Last October, she smashed Paula Radcliffe’s long-standing European record for the women’s 10,000m, at the same Hengelo stadium.

Netherlands Tokyo Olympics world record Sifan Hassan

