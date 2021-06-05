‘Operation Raddul Fasaad’: Ministry to give briefing to NA, Senate bodies

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Defence will give a comprehensive briefing to the National Assembly and Senate standing committees on the agenda i.e. “Operation Raddul Fasaad” at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, by the end of this month or first week of July 2021.

This was informed by the ministry in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence, on Friday.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Amjid Ali Khan, MNA.

The Committee expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting by secretary, Ministry of Interior, Director General, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Chairman, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). In the previous meeting, the Ministry of Interior was directed to submit a report on the issues of cybercrime after collection of information from the federal ministries and the provincial departments, which was still awaited.

