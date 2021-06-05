APNS slams dacoity incident

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society strongly condemns the incidence of dacoity and manhandling of family at the residence of Waqas Tariq Farooq, Chief Editor, Daily Jehan Numa, Lahore.

The APNS expresses its solidarity with Waqas Tariq Farooq and noted with concern that in a posh residential area, the unidentified dacoits escaped despite the presence of law and order forces.

The APNS has requested the Chief Minister, Home Minister of Punjab Government and the IG Police to take strong notice of the incidence and apprehend the culprits and bring them to book at the earliest.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021