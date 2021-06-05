THE RUPEE: Mixed movement

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR exhibited mixed movement. It remained unchanged against USD in interbank market while going up against USD, Euro and AED in open market and remaining unchanged against SR. In global currency markets, USD was near multi-week highs as strong US economic data suggested possibility of policy tightening.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.60 and 154.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR went up by 10 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 154.70 and 155.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 1.50 rupees for both buying and selling closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and remained unchanged for selling closing at 41.95 and 42.15 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.05 and 41.20 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 154.70 Open Offer Rs 155.20 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 154.60 Offer Rate Rs 154.70 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed stability as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the greenback and the British pound in the local currency market on Friday.

Following fresh buyers’ interest in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed lower for buying and selling at Rs 154.70 and Rs 155.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 155.10 and Rs 156.30, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Likewise, the local currency also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.60(buying) and Rs 155.70(selling) against last rate of Rs155.50(buying) and Rs 155.60(selling).

It closed at Rs155.60(buying) and Rs 155.70(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

