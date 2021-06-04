NTDC transmits 2200MW

LAHORE: The National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) successfully transmitted 2200 megawatt electricity through Matiari-Lahore transmission line under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

According to the NTDC spokesman, this is 660kV high voltage direct current (HVTD) project of electricity transmission under the CPEC. The objective of this project is to transmit power supply through power houses situated in the Southern parts of the country. This project has the capacity of transmitting 4000 megawatt electricity and is being constructed on build, own, operate and transfer basis. He said the project is owned by Pakistan Matiari Lahore Transmission Company which handed it over to the NTDC after 25 years. The transmission experiment stood successful as the system sustained the pressure during the transmission of 2200 megawatt electricity. Deadline for the commercial operation of the project has been set as 1st of September 2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021