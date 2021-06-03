ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota Motor rebrands, expands venture fund to include climate change

  • The Climate Fund will be focused on technologies and companies working on accelerating carbon dioxide reduction.
  • "We think there's going to be a tremendous amount of disruptive innovation in these areas," especially at startup companies, said Jim Adler, founding managing director of Toyota Ventures.
Reuters 03 Jun 2021

Toyota Motor Corp is rebranding its corporate investment arm as Toyota Ventures and adding two early-stage funds, including one focused on investing in startups developing solutions for climate change and carbon neutrality.

The Japanese automaker is beefing up its four-year-old investment arm, formerly known as Toyota AI Ventures, with the addition of the $150 million Frontier Fund and the $150 million Climate Fund, Toyota said on Thursday, boosting total assets under management to more than $500 million.

The Frontier Fund will continue to invest in such areas as artificial intelligence, automated vehicles, cloud computing and robotics, while expanding its purview to include smart cities, digital health, fintech, materials and energy, the company said.

The Climate Fund will be focused on technologies and companies working on accelerating carbon dioxide reduction.

"We think there's going to be a tremendous amount of disruptive innovation in these areas," especially at startup companies, said Jim Adler, founding managing director of Toyota Ventures.

"Toyota wants us to look outside, into the startup community where companies are chasing the same kinds of goals as Toyota - lowering the carbon footprint and getting to carbon-neutral."

Toyota's venture arm, since its founding in 2017, has invested in nearly 40 startups in a variety of sectors, from e-scooters to self-driving shuttles.

The venture group also has co-invested in several startups with the venture arms of BMW AG, Hyundai Motor Co , Airbus SE and Intel Corp.

Toyota has a second, newer venture arm called Woven Capital, which works with the company's Woven Planet team on future transportation strategy and investments.

Adler said Toyota Ventures will continue to focus its investments on early-stage companies, while Woven Capital aims to fund more mature growth-stage companies.

climate change Toyota Motor Toyota Ventures carbon neutrality

Toyota Motor rebrands, expands venture fund to include climate change

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters