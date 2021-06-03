ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
First Virtual REAP Rice Expo 2021 to be held on 16th

Recorder Report 03 Jun 2021

KARACHI: First Virtual REAP (Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan) Rice Expo 2021 will be held on 16th June 2021 for the promotion of Pakistani rice.

The first meeting of Rice Standing Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) was held on Wednesday at Federation House Karachi and the meeting was chaired by Convener Rafique Suleman to discuss the issues related to rice trade. On the occasion, Hanif Lakhani, Vice President FPCCI, Deputy Convener Rice Committee, Faisal Anis Majeed, Abdul Rahim Janoo, ex-senior vice president FPCCI and others were also present.

On this occasion, a curtain-raiser ceremony of the First Virtual REAP Rice Expo 2021 was done by President FPCCI Mian Naseer Hayat Magoo along with Abdul Rahim Janoo, Hanif Lakhany, Rafique Suleman and Abdul Qayum Paracha Chairman REAP.

REAP has taken initiative to host the First Virtual REAP Rice Expo 2021, on Wednesday, 16th June 2021. It will be rice industry’s largest virtual event, featuring a programme jam-packed with inspirational keynote speakers, unparalleled networking opportunities, Exhibitors Virtual Booths and market outlook panels on special topics relevant to the Pakistani and International Rice Industry.

Rafique Suleman, convener FPCCI standing committee said that main purpose of this event is to promote and project Pakistani Rice across the globe. In this mission Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, All Commercial Counsellors and Trade Attaché are working day and night to spread the message across the globe for more participation from International Buyer’s side, he added.

During the meeting very important issues related to rice traders were discussed to promote rice export and protect $2 billion rice export industry.

“The most important issue is protection of basmati rice as it is heritage of Pakistan and we should promote Basmati rice of Pakistan across the globe”, Suleman said.

Convener of REAP’s Virtual Rice Expo 2021 will be Faisal Anis Majeed. On the occasion Deputy Convener Farhat Rasheed, Kazim Khandwala, Raza Amjad along with Nauman Arif and Sufyan Rahim also appreciated for their hard work in promoting Pakistani rice by creating this virtual platform possible.

