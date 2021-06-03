Major Gulf markets up; Egypt index falls

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia extending gains into a seventh session amid rising oil prices, while financials dragged down the Egyptian index.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index rose 0.6%, helped mostly by the financials and material sectors.

Saudi National Bank climbed 1.9% and Saudi Basic Industries gained 1%.

Almarai jumped 3.1% after the consumer food and beverage company signed an agreement to acquire Binghatti Beverage’s production facility in the United Arab Emirates for 215 million dirhams ($58.54 million).

Trading in the Tadawul securities market was suspended for less than an hour due to a technical glitch. With a market capitalisation of nearly $2.6 trillion, Tadawul is the Arab world’s largest stock exchange.

The Qatari index was up 0.3%, heading for a third straight session of gains. Qatar National Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank advanced 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s index closed up 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 0.5% and International Holdings adding 0.4%.

The Dubai index climbed 1%, supported by a 0.8% gain in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 2.8% rise in Damac Properties.

Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 1.1%, with Commercial International Bank (CIB) down 3.2%.

Egypt’s gross domestic product grew 1.9% between July 2020 and March 2021, compared with 5.4% growth in the same period a year earlier. The country’s financial year runs from July to June.