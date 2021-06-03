ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,127 Decreased By ▼ -64.36 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,658 Decreased By ▼ -73.83 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Major Gulf markets up; Egypt index falls

Reuters 03 Jun 2021

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, with Saudi Arabia extending gains into a seventh session amid rising oil prices, while financials dragged down the Egyptian index.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index rose 0.6%, helped mostly by the financials and material sectors.

Saudi National Bank climbed 1.9% and Saudi Basic Industries gained 1%.

Almarai jumped 3.1% after the consumer food and beverage company signed an agreement to acquire Binghatti Beverage’s production facility in the United Arab Emirates for 215 million dirhams ($58.54 million).

Trading in the Tadawul securities market was suspended for less than an hour due to a technical glitch. With a market capitalisation of nearly $2.6 trillion, Tadawul is the Arab world’s largest stock exchange.

The Qatari index was up 0.3%, heading for a third straight session of gains. Qatar National Bank and Qatar International Islamic Bank advanced 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

Abu Dhabi’s index closed up 0.2%, with First Abu Dhabi Bank gaining 0.5% and International Holdings adding 0.4%.

The Dubai index climbed 1%, supported by a 0.8% gain in Dubai Islamic Bank and a 2.8% rise in Damac Properties.

Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 1.1%, with Commercial International Bank (CIB) down 3.2%.

Egypt’s gross domestic product grew 1.9% between July 2020 and March 2021, compared with 5.4% growth in the same period a year earlier. The country’s financial year runs from July to June.

