ANL 33.31 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (5.08%)
ASC 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.85%)
ASL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
AVN 88.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.06%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
DGKC 131.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.68%)
FFL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.16%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.99%)
HUBC 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.85%)
JSCL 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.66%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.12%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.76%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.18%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
TRG 175.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.19%)
UNITY 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.59%)
WTL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.68%)
BR100 5,266 Increased By ▲ 6.98 (0.13%)
BR30 27,523 Increased By ▲ 90.88 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,205 Increased By ▲ 14.18 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,703 Decreased By ▼ -28.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

  • Move comes days after province gathered members to formulate plans
Ali Ahmed 02 Jun 2021

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has dissolved the Advisory Committee on Digital Assets as the decision on digital currency can only be taken by the federal government.

The KP government launched Pakistan’s first advisory committee for cryptocurrency and crypto mining, marking a major step for the province’s plans on formulating a set of laws to regulate the use of cryptocurrency and crypto mining.

An inaugural meeting of the committee was held as well.

However, as per the Science and Technology Department of the province, the federal government has the prerogative over digital currency and therefore, the decision on digital currency and cryptocurrency will be taken by the centre as well.

“As per provisions of the Fourth Schedule, Article 70 (4) clause (8) currency, coinage and legal tender on the Federal Legislative List Part 1 of the Constitution of Pakistan is the sole prerogative of the Federal government. The currency includes metal, paper, plastic, digital etc… Whereas, the Digitization including Information Technology is the mandate of the IT board is being carried out by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board,” read the notification.

Therefore, the Advisory Committee formed on 9th February, 2021 is withdrawn and the sub committees formed as a consequence stand dissolved.

It added that the matter of Digital Assets at allied matters will be submitted for consideration of the Provincial Cabinet as per the rules of business of the provincial government. The statement said that Science and Technology Advisor Ziaullah Bangash has also resigned.

It should be noted that media personality Waqar Zaka and other provincial members were among the members of the Advisory Committee.

KP Cryptocurrency cryptomining advisory committee

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters