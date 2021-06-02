Markets
Australia shares set to rise ahead of GDP data, NZ falls
02 Jun 2021
Australian shares were set for a positive start on Wednesday ahead of the country's first-quarter economic growth data, with strong commodity prices expected to lift local mining and energy stocks.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 16.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark had closed 0.3% lower on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,446.89 points in early trade.
