Australia shares set to rise ahead of GDP data, NZ falls

Australian shares were set for a positive start on Wednesday ahead of the country's first-quarter economic growth data, with strong commodity prices expected to lift local mining and energy stocks.

The local share price index futures rose 0.2%, a 16.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.

The benchmark had closed 0.3% lower on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,446.89 points in early trade.