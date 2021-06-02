ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP stands with journalists’ community: Bilawal

Naveed Butt 02 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that his party stands with the journalist community in the struggle for freedom of expression. The PPP chairman, Tuesday, visited journalist Asad Toor’s residence to express solidarity with him.

He was accompanied by Fahatullah Babar, Senator Raza Rabbani, Faisal Karim Kundi, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, and Nazir Dhoki. Afterwards, Chairman Bilawal, while talking to journalists, said that the attackers who assaulted Asad Toor were cowards who think themselves as brave people.

“They have sent a message of weakness and cowardice and insecurity that they cannot tolerate even a Vlog. These kinds of incidents do not happen in democratic countries. I will take this issue in the human rights committee of the National Assembly. I requested Asad Toor to present his case in the committee. We will also request PFUJ to work with us for journalists’ security. We have to hold these attackers responsible,” he said.

He said that this government cannot provide security to the journalists in the federal capital where foreign embassies are situated and the prime minister brags wrongly about freedom of the press in Pakistan.

The prime minister tells lies to the entire world. Bilawal said that we all as a society will have to fight for the freedom of the press in the country.

“If we do not stand with journalists then if we become the target of such attacks then no one will stand with us. We condemn these attacks and also the campaigns of character assassination and fake news against journalists. We salute the bravery of Asad Toor and we know that with such attacks Asad Toor cannot be silenced,” he said.

Responding to questions, the PPP chairman said that we all in the government and the opposition have to be at one page and condemn the attackers and bring them to book. He said that such attacks have become a norm in the country and journalists cannot work in this environment of terror.

He said that before this attack, Absar Alam was attacked, and before him Matiullah Jan as well, so we have to talk about these issues in the standing committee. Earlier in the day, Bilawal met the party senators and discussed the issues regarding the budget for the next financial year.

He was also briefed about the Pakistan Media Development Authority ordinance. He said that the PPP will oppose every effort to crush the freedom of expression by this “puppet” government.

He said that it is unfortunate that the government is running on ordinances ignoring the parliament. The PPP will oppose this anti-people budget in the parliament.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Journalist PFUJ Raza Rabbani Asad Toor Fahatullah Babar

PPP stands with journalists’ community: Bilawal

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Reza says growth shows success of SBP stimulus

WHO approves China’s Sinovac Covid jab

Heads of global bodies issue joint call for vaccine equality

PBA proposes cut in corporate tax rate

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.