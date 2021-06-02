ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
Extending business hours: MQM-P supports business community

Recorder Report 02 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday supported traders and business community in their demand for extending the business hours, which have been reduced due to Corona virus. Top leadership of the party showed solidarity with the trading community of Karachi; when leaders of traders associations visited party headquarter. Leadership of MQM-P and trader associations also addressed the joint press conference.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM-P said that Karachi has given too much tax. “Our turn to pay tax is over now and wouldn’t give the tax until others start giving the taxes”, he asserted while speaking about the injustices meted out to city. He deplored that city has been left at the mercy of the dacoits and plunderers and situation has gone so worst that today the peaceful traders are now talking about resistance.

Talking about the governor rule, Siddiuqi said that why it has been mentioned in the constitution and when it would be applied to save the urban centers of Sindh. He said that we have taken the mandate from the huge gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad and other parts of Urban Sindh for the creation of new province in Sindh. He said that his party submitted a resolution in Sindh Assembly to exempt urban Sindh from tax and utility bills due to lockdown, which affected their trade and business.

He supported the demand of traders for opening of businesses till 8:00 pm and suggested that businesses should be allowed to operate twenty four hours to avoid the gatherings of customers.

Former Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that MQM-P has been keeping the eye on the policies of Sindh Government since the outbreak of Covid-19. He said that people taking the decisions are unaware about the demography and geography of Karachi and said that Karachi contributes massively in the tax collection of Federal and Sindh.

The leaders of Traders Alliance including Atiq Mir, Jameel Paracha and others demanded the trading hours should be extended from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. They believed that city is being pushed into darkness under a well-planned conspiracy.

They alleged that the economy of Karachi is being destroyed and its destruction would have dire consequences for the national economy.

lockdown Trade Sindh Assembly COVID19 Tax MQMP Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

