ANL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
AVN 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-2.98%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
DGKC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
HASCOL 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
HUBC 79.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.01%)
HUMNL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.88%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.86%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.15%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.97%)
MLCF 46.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.9%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.88%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
PPL 94.40 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.04%)
PRL 26.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.66%)
SNGP 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.33%)
TRG 175.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.52%)
UNITY 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,259 Increased By ▲ 32.17 (0.62%)
BR30 27,432 Increased By ▲ 107.04 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,191 Increased By ▲ 294.92 (0.62%)
KSE30 19,731 Increased By ▲ 129.05 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal resorts to wrong economic figures to mislead nation: Farrukh

  • He said the per capita income during the ongoing year stood at Rs 246,414, increasing by 14.6 per cent compared to the last year.
APP Updated 01 Jun 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had resorted to wrong figure to mislead the nation about the present government’s economic achievements.

In a reaction to Bilawal’s remarks, he said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman was completely baffled by witnessing the economic performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said PPP had remained into the power in Sindh for three consecutive terms, asking Bilawal to share the initiatives taken by his government to curb inflation across the province including Karachi.

The minister added that the people of Karachi were left at the mercy of ‘mafia’.

He added that financial condition of the people of Sindh was getting worse with each passing day, while, in contrast, the family of Bilawal had became ultra-rich.

Bilawal and his family were, now, recognized for Omni group, money laundering and fake accounts scams, he added.

He said in line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an amount of over Rs 28 billion had been disbursed among 2.398 million families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Farrukh said an amount of Rs 12,000 per month was being given to every family under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. Around 35 per cent of total disbursed amount distributed among the people of Sindh, he added.

He said the per capita income during the ongoing year stood at Rs 246,414, increasing by 14.6 per cent compared to the last year.

The large-scale manufacturing had increased by nine per cent, while cement sale by 40 per cent and sale of vehicles by 54 per cent.

The minister said total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth had been increased by US $ 33 billion which was a big achievement on the part of present government, adding the Roshan Digital Bank Account initiative was receiving overwhelming response from the Pakistani expatriates, who had deposited one billion dollars so far.

He said reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue had helped achieve 28 per cent increase in the collection of sales tax, 18 per cent surge in customs revenue through different measures including curbs on smuggling and 11.5 per cent increase in federal excise duty.

Farrukh said Rashkai, M-1 Nowshera, Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone and Bostan Balochistan special zones would help create one million indirect employment opportunities.

He added that such economic activities would not only reduce the unemployment rate, but also help achieve industrial growth and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP Farrukh Habib

Bilawal resorts to wrong economic figures to mislead nation: Farrukh

KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000

US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official

Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%

Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters