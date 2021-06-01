Bilawal resorts to wrong economic figures to mislead nation: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had resorted to wrong figure to mislead the nation about the present government’s economic achievements.

In a reaction to Bilawal’s remarks, he said the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman was completely baffled by witnessing the economic performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said PPP had remained into the power in Sindh for three consecutive terms, asking Bilawal to share the initiatives taken by his government to curb inflation across the province including Karachi.

The minister added that the people of Karachi were left at the mercy of ‘mafia’.

He added that financial condition of the people of Sindh was getting worse with each passing day, while, in contrast, the family of Bilawal had became ultra-rich.

Bilawal and his family were, now, recognized for Omni group, money laundering and fake accounts scams, he added.

He said in line with the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, an amount of over Rs 28 billion had been disbursed among 2.398 million families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Farrukh said an amount of Rs 12,000 per month was being given to every family under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme. Around 35 per cent of total disbursed amount distributed among the people of Sindh, he added.

He said the per capita income during the ongoing year stood at Rs 246,414, increasing by 14.6 per cent compared to the last year.

The large-scale manufacturing had increased by nine per cent, while cement sale by 40 per cent and sale of vehicles by 54 per cent.

The minister said total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth had been increased by US $ 33 billion which was a big achievement on the part of present government, adding the Roshan Digital Bank Account initiative was receiving overwhelming response from the Pakistani expatriates, who had deposited one billion dollars so far.

He said reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue had helped achieve 28 per cent increase in the collection of sales tax, 18 per cent surge in customs revenue through different measures including curbs on smuggling and 11.5 per cent increase in federal excise duty.

Farrukh said Rashkai, M-1 Nowshera, Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone and Bostan Balochistan special zones would help create one million indirect employment opportunities.

He added that such economic activities would not only reduce the unemployment rate, but also help achieve industrial growth and sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.