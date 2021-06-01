Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 percent, or 123.97 points, to 29,275.77.
01 Jun 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the lunch break Tuesday on a positive note with attention focused on the release of US jobs data later in the week.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.43 percent, or 123.97 points, to 29,275.77.
