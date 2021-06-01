Corona positivity rate remains 2.77pc in Punjab

LAHORE: Out of 22,109 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 613 fresh virus cases and 17 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 339,686 and death toll to 9999 with overall positivity rate of 2.77%.

With the recovery of 755 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached 309,488. On the other hand, 1,919 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 841,241 showing recovery rate of 91.03%.

Out of 613 Corona positive cases reported across the province of Punjab during the last 24 hours, 498 are stable while 115 are stated to be critical. There is declining trend of positive cases in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. During the last 24 hours, Lahore has reported 235 cases with no fertility after a long time while nine deaths were reported in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Sargodha and one in Faisalabad.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 175706 cases and 4075 deaths, Rawalpindi 25705 cases and 1456 deaths, Faisalabad 21028 cases and 1063 deaths, Multan 17357 cases and 756 deaths, D G Khan 3424 cases and 105 deaths, Bahawalpur 8007 cases and 236 deaths, Gujranwala 8184 cases and 391 deaths, Okara 3046 cases and 34 deaths, Mianwali 1724 cases and 118 deaths, Sargodha 8263 cases and 260 deaths, Sahiwal 3249 cases and 88 deaths, Sheikhupura 3717 cases and 104 deaths and Sialkot reported 6963 cases and 226 deaths.

While the vaccination drive is underway at fast pace across the province, it is expected that by the end of this year, around 30% to 40% population of Punjab will be vaccinated. The stock of Astra Zenica has ended and now only second dose is being administered; Sinovac vaccine is being administered to the people, an official of health department, said.

