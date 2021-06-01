Damaged towers in Sindh: NTDC completes repair and rehabilitation work

LAHORE: National Transmission and Desptach Company Limited (NTDC) has completed the repair and rehabilitation work of damaged towers of high power transmission lines in Jamshoro, Sindh.

The spokesman said that both the transmission lines have been energized and gradual power generation from Port Qasim Power Plant is being added to the national grid, which will be increased to its full capacity 1200MW subsequently.

The spokesman informed that the rehabilitation work was carried out on war footings and during rehabilitation the power supply was provided via alternate sources and NTDC transmission system remained normal.-PR

