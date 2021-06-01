ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian metals firms may face $1.4 bn in extra tax

Reuters 01 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russian metals producers may face a demand to pay 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in additional tax to the government for ‘screwing the state’, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said in an interview with Russia’s RBC TV.

Moscow has been keeping a close eye on rising raw materials costs in the construction sector as part of widespread attempts to keep domestic commodity prices stable even as they rise at a global level. It lifted taxes for metals firms in 2020.

This process coincides with the government seeking additional proceeds for its budget, and President Vladimir Putin’s recent call for Russian metals exporters to invest more at home instead of paying high dividends.

Belousov said certain Russian metals producers, which he did not name, had turned in strong financial results recently.

“That is not a bad thing. And it is not even bad that they are paying dividends. The bad thing is that they all raised prices on the domestic market in line with growth in world prices,” Belousov said.

“We have calculated that... metals producers have screwed us, the state, the budget, in terms of state investments and the state defence order by about 100 billion roubles. This money, I think, should be returned to us in the form of tax,” he added.

Putin is aware of the issue, and the government is looking into it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

“Prices have been very high and additional profits have been generated,” Peskov said. “One should hardly look for culprits here, this is economic life - business earns money, the state receives taxes, and when an imbalance arises, the state evens out this imbalance.”

Shares in Russian steel producers fell in Moscow on Monday. Severstal led the drop with 3.8% decline, also due to its ex-dividend date.

Russian steel producers will increase tax payments two-fold to 200 billion roubles in the first half of 2021 and will invest more in their industry, the association representing them said in a statement.

Vladimir Putin commodity prices Russian metals Andrei Belousov

Russian metals firms may face $1.4 bn in extra tax

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.