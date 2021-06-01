Pakistan
The Weather
01 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (May 31, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (June 1, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 47-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 41-25 (°C) 05-00 (%) 36-26 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Larkana 52-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 38-17 (°C) 51-00 (%) 34-17 (°C) 45-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 38-25 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 37-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 35-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-23 (°C) 05-00 (%) 34-24 (°C) 40-00 (%)
Sukkur 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:17 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
