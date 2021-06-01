Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

ANL
31.89
Increased By
▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC
16.87
Increased By
▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL
24.80
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN
90.39
Increased By
▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP
8.36
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO
11.30
Increased By
▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC
130.00
Increased By
▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL
50.00
Increased By
▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL
24.28
Increased By
▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL
26.69
Increased By
▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL
17.55
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL
10.77
Increased By
▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC
79.00
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL
8.20
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL
23.13
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO
40.75
Increased By
▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL
4.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM
15.60
Increased By
▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF
47.12
Increased By
▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL
34.26
Increased By
▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL
11.09
Increased By
▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER
10.00
Increased By
▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL
92.51
Increased By
▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL
25.97
Increased By
▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC
10.25
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK
1.64
Increased By
▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP
47.69
Increased By
▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG
176.40
Increased By
▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY
45.51
Increased By
▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL
3.75
Increased By
▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
