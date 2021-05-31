World
Turkey partly re-opens restaurants in latest covid-19 easing
- President Tayyip Erdogan said the lighter measures, in response to falling cases, would go into effect Tuesday.
Updated 31 May 2021
ANKARA: Turkey further eased measures meant to curb coronavirus infections on Monday including partially lifting a weekend lockdown and opening restaurants to a limited number of guests.
President Tayyip Erdogan said the lighter measures, in response to falling cases, would go into effect Tuesday. Under the new rules, nationwide daily curfews are delayed by an hour to 10 p.m.
Comments