Gandapur reject PPP's propaganda against govt for delaying AJK polls

  • The minister said neither his ministry nor federal government had made any request regarding postponement of AJK polls.
APP 31 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Monday categorically rejected the propaganda of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) that federal government had caused delay in upcoming general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In his reaction to the news conference of PPP senior leader, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the minister said neither his ministry nor federal government had made any request regarding postponement of AJK polls.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC), as an independent institution, makes its own decisions based on ground realities about the pandemic, he clarified.

Lauding the role of NCOC, the minister said it was a reflection of national efforts against the coronavirus pandemic. The Opposition instead of blaming others, should correct its own ranks. The nation is fed up from their family politics, he said.

The minister said the people have recognized their ugly face and have rejected them in 2018 general elections. It also lost elections in GB and now defeat would be their fate in the AJK elections, he added. He said that the situation on PPP side was that it did not have candidates to contest 50 percent seats in the upcoming Azad Jammu and Kashmir polls. The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will also form a government in AJK with two-thirds majority as it had demonstrated in GB election, he maintained.

Gandapur added that the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the Kashmir had been remained unprecedented, adding that his vision, clear-cut policy on Kashmir and public relief initiatives like issuance of Health Card has won the hearts of Kashmiris.

