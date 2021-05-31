PPP, Sindh govt should refrain from spreading hatred: Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Monday said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Sindh government should refrain from spreading politics of hatred.

Addressing a press conference here at PID along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Mian Farrukh Habib and Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Leghari, he said after making baseless allegations, the graph of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has started going up in Sindh province, adding that he had come to advocate for the people of Sindh.

He said that an attempt was being made to weaken the federation by creating a misleading environment in Sindh and Punjab.

He said the water level in Sindh will increase by more than 100,000 Cusecs in the first week of June.

He said both Punjab and Sindh provinces were facing water shortages due to fewer rains during the current year. He said that the water distribution has been made more political than technical.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said PTI has a 40 percent public mandate in Sindh Assembly and will fight for the people of Sindh if a sip of water was stolen or people rights usurp.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said in this regard, he also discussed with Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said it was an example that Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed Rs. 65 billion of Ehsas Emergency Cash Program in Sindh alone which was 35 percent of the total fund. He said that Punjab's losses are one per cent, Sindh's 39 per cent, adding that these were not losses but water theft in Sindh.

He said that 330 direct connections were given from the canal, while farmers and small landowners were without access to water, adding that it was said that water was stolen in Sukkur and Kotri, who were the 50% water thieves there?