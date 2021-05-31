ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
C$ heads for monthly gain as current account swings to surplus

  • Canadian dollar dips 0.1% against the greenback.
  • Canada posts first current account surplus since 2008.
  • Price of US oil rises 1.4%.
  • Canadian bond yields edge lower across the curve.
Reuters 31 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar edged lower against its US counterpart on Monday, but was on track to notch its fourth straight monthly gain as oil prices rose and data showed Canada posting a current account surplus for the first time since 2008.

Canada's current account balance was a surplus of C$1.2 billion in the first quarter, from a revised C$5.3 billion deficit in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a higher trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, was supported by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond. US crude rose 1.4% to $67.27 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% lower at 1.2077 to the greenback, or 82.80 US cents, having traded in a range of 1.2061 to 1.2090. Since the start of the month, the currency has advanced 1.8%, extending a string of monthly gains that started in February.

Still, speculators have cut their bullish bets on the Canadian dollar for the first time in six weeks, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

With London and New York markets closed for a holiday on Monday, the US dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies.

Canada's GDP data for the first quarter is due on Tuesday and the May jobs report is due on Friday, which could offer clues on the Bank of Canada's policy outlook.

The central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, analysts said.

Canadian government bond yields edged lower across the curve, with the 10-year down about half a basis point at 1.499%.

