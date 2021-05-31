17 deaths, 589 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE: As many as 589 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Monday, while the pandemic claimed 17 precious lives in 24 hours which pushed the death toll to 9,999.

As many as 308,733 patients have recovered so far. According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 339,662.

The P&SHD confirmed that 235 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 9 in Kasur,16 in Sheikhupura,9 in Nankana Sahib,25 in Rawalpindi,5 in Attock,3 in Jhelum,4 in Chakwal,10 in Gujranwala,4 in Hafizabad,7 in Mandi Bahauddin,13 in Sialkot,6 in Narowal,6 in Gujrat,10 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Chiniot,3 in Jhang,26 in Sargodha,8 in Mianwali,13 in Khoshab, 8 in Bhakkar,17 in Multan,14 in Vehari, 8 in Khanewal,13 in Lodhran,13 in Muzaffargarh,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan,12 in Layyah,5 in Rajanpur,34 in Rahimyar Khan,10 in Bahawalpur,7 Bahawalnagar,23 in Okara,14 in Pakpattan and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department conducted 5,145,529 tests so far for COVID-19.

Health experts urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.