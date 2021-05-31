ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.11%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.16%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.23%)
BYCO 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.01%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 49.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.16%)
FCCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.66%)
FFBL 26.52 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.56%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
HUMNL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.81%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
KAPCO 40.59 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.86%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.99%)
MLCF 47.90 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (5.83%)
PAEL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.11%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.28%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
PRL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.1%)
PTC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.27%)
TRG 176.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.48%)
UNITY 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (13.47%)
BR100 5,224 Increased By ▲ 97.09 (1.89%)
BR30 27,216 Increased By ▲ 554.02 (2.08%)
KSE100 47,924 Increased By ▲ 797.55 (1.69%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By ▲ 337.81 (1.75%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
May 31, 2021
ECOWAS suspends Mali over twin coups

  • Mali's constitutional court completed Goita's rise to full power on Friday by naming him transitional president.
AFP 31 May 2021

ACCRA: West African leaders decided at an extraordinary summit on Sunday to suspend Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bodies after a second coup in nine months by the poor Sahel country's military, but stopped short of reimposing sanctions.

The putsch had sparked warnings of fresh sanctions and deep concerns over stability in the volatile Sahel region.

Ten regional heads of state and three foreign ministers attended the summit in the Ghanaian capital Accra, with former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan serving as mediator in the crisis.

"The suspension from ECOWAS takes immediate effect until the deadline of the end of February 2022 when they are supposed to hand over to a democratically elected government," Ghana's Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said after the meeting.

The final declaration called for the immediate appointment of a new civilian prime minister and the formation of an "inclusive" government.

Mali's new president Colonel Assimi Goita had arrived in the Ghanaian capital Accra on Saturday for preliminary talks.

Goita led the young army officers who overthrew Mali's elected president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August over perceived corruption and his failure to quell a bloody militants insurgency.

After the takeover, the military agreed to appoint civilians as interim president and prime minister under pressure from ECOWAS. But on Monday, soldiers detained transitional president Bah Ndaw and prime minister Moctar Ouane, releasing them on Thursday while saying that they had resigned.

The twin arrests triggered a diplomatic uproar and marked Mali's second apparent coup within a year.

Mali's constitutional court completed Goita's rise to full power on Friday by naming him transitional president.

With the junta going back on its previous commitment to civilian political leaders, doubts have been raised about its other pledges, including a promise to hold elections in early 2022.

The junta said this week it would continue to respect that timetable, but added that it could be subject to change.

Mali Ghana ECOWAS Goodluck Jonathan West African leaders Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Accra

