Pakistan
The Weather
31 May 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (May 30, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (May 31, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 36-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 36-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 40-29 (°C) 04-00 (%) 39-27 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 54-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 49-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 46-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 41-18 (°C) 03-00 (%) 34-17 (°C) 51-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 35-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-15 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-24 (°C) 02-00 (%) 35-24 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Sukkur 51-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 48-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:17 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:41 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
