Markets
Egypt lifts price of subsidised vegetable oils
- Egypt's strategic supplies of vegetable oils were sufficient to last five months, the ministry said in a statement.
30 May 2021
CAIRO: Egypt has raised the price of subsidised vegetable oils to 21 Egyptian pounds ($1.34) per one litre bottle from 17 pounds per bottle following global price increases in raw materials, the Supply Ministry said on Sunday.
Egypt's strategic supplies of vegetable oils were sufficient to last five months, the ministry said in a statement.
Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin
Egypt lifts price of subsidised vegetable oils
Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar
Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow
Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget
FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal
Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development
Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister
DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt
PDM rejects electoral reforms
People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz
Read more stories
Comments