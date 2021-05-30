Sherry says all economic sectors on 'ventilator'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader and former leader of opposition in the Senate, Sherry Rehman said that all economic sectors are on 'ventilator'. In a tweet on Saturday, Sherry Rehman said that the trade deficit is rising and the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) has been reduced.

She said that inflation and debt are skyrocketing. She said, "Under these circumstances, how can the government predict a growth rate of 4.8%?"

She said that the World Bank, the International Monetary (IMF) fear Pakistan's growth rate will be lowest in south Asia. She tweeted, "With all key economic sectors on the ventilator, soaring trade deficit, major slashes in PSDP, skyrocketing inflation and unprecedented borrowing- how can #TabahiSarkar forecast a GDP growth rate of 4.8% next year? WB, IMF projected Pak to see slowest GDP growth rate in South Asia."

