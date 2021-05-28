ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Peru's stock index rises after new poll shows tie ahead of election

  • Support for Castillo, an elementary school teacher seeking to implement new taxes and royalties on the mining sector, fell 3.3% to 42.6% according to the poll carried out by Datum, compared with a week ago.
Reuters 28 May 2021

LIMA: Peru's stock index rose almost 5% on Friday morning, after a poll showed a technical tie ahead of June 6's presidential runoff election between leftist candidate Pedro Castillo and right-wing Keiko Fujimori.

Support for Castillo, an elementary school teacher seeking to implement new taxes and royalties on the mining sector, fell 3.3% to 42.6% according to the poll carried out by Datum, compared with a week ago.

Support for Fujimori, the daughter of jailed ex-president Alberto Fujimori, rose 1.6% to 41.7%, the poll showed.

The poll had a 2.8% error margin.

While Castillo has been leading the polls so far, Friday's poll shows the narrowest gap yet.

Castillo has his largest lead with Peru's poor, while Fujimori has majority support in the capital Lima, which accounts for a third of the country's population.

Peru's currency, the sol, rose 1.5% to just under 3.80 soles to the dollar after falling to an all-time low on Wednesday.

Peru's stock index rises after new poll shows tie ahead of election

