ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, industrials gain

  • The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.76% higher at 7,333.42.
  • Sri Lanka reported 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the death toll reaching 1,298 and about 1.58% of the country's population fully vaccinated so far, as per Johns Hopkins data.
Reuters 28 May 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday after a two-day market holiday, as the financial and industrial sectors gained.

The CSE All-Share Index closed 0.76% higher at 7,333.42.

Conglomerates John Keells Holdings Plc and LOLC Holdings were the top two boosts to the index, rising 2% and 2.1%, respectively.

Sri Lanka reported 2,584 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the death toll reaching 1,298 and about 1.58% of the country's population fully vaccinated so far, as per Johns Hopkins data.

The Sri Lankan government has said that the lockdown will now continue without the relaxations announced on May 31 and June 4.

Trading volumes increased to 147.7 million from 51.3 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 685.1 million rupees, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 2.89 billion rupees, the data showed.

