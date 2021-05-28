ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Japanese shares jump nearly 2% as vaccine rollouts lift recovery hopes

Reuters 28 May 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares jumped on Friday, as investors scooped up stocks after sell-offs due to MSCI's reshuffle in the previous session, while progress in the country's vaccination drive lifted risk appetite on prospects of a swift economic recovery.

The Nikkei share average crossed the 29,000 level for the first time since May 11, jumping 1.95% to 29,106.86, as of 0205 GMT. The index is poised for a weekly gain of 2.8%.

The broader Topix advanced 1.79% to 1,945,21.

"The rise is too much today and the gain is not reflecting the fundamental strength of the Japanese markets," Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities, said.

"This is a rebound from yesterday's sell-offs that were related to MSCI's regular reshuffle as well as profit-taking towards the end of the month."

The Nikkei snapped a five-day winning run in the previous session, with a daily turnover swelling to the highest in more than three years, as 29 names were dropped from the MSCI's main index.

Rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines have contributed to positive sentiment as investors hope a steady vaccination drive can help accelerate economic recovery, market participants said.

The gains were led by cyclical shares, with steel makers and machinery makers gaining the most among the 33 sub-indexes of the main bourse.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, up 7.9%, was the largest percentage gainer on the Nikkei, followed by Hino Motors gaining 7.14% and Yaskawa Electric Corp up 6.57%.

The largest percentage loser was CyberAgent down 3.4%, followed by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, losing 1.85% and Takeda Pharmaceutical down by 1.42%.

There were 209 advancers in the Nikkei index against 14 decliners.

