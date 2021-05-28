Cross-border infiltration: Pakistan rejects Indian allegations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Thursday, categorically rejected Indian allegation of any cross-border infiltration and stated that the indigenous movement in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir is likely to continue till India decides to act in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, mandating a free and impartial plebiscite in the occupied territory.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, while responding to media queries regarding the comments made by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Hoover Institution on Wednesday, categorically rejected the allegations of any cross-border infiltration, saying that that peace and security in the region was threatened on account of India’s brutalisation of Kashmiri people and refusal to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolutions, its own pledges to the international community and the Kashmiris.

