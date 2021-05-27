The Best in Gaming phone, realme 8 is here with the latest gaming features

Whether you like PUBG, Free Fire, or Call of Duty, all a mobile gamer needs is super smooth lag-free gaming. With time, mobile gaming has become very prevalent especially among the youth. With this emerging prevalence, mobile features have evolved to be more powerful and efficient than ever before. Mobile gaming requires high-quality specifications such as a powerful processor, battery, charging, and much more. Dozens of smartphone companies have come up with features to cater to this need. Among these realme has brought its extraordinary gaming phone, realme 8 in an affordable price segment.

The new realme 8 comes as the first smartphone in the world powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. This powerful chipset is made using a 12nm process making it much more powerful and efficient. Not only this, it supports two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76GPU. The 30W+ super high benchmark in AnTuTu makes Helio G95 a strong player for realme 8.

Apart from a powerful chipset, a long-lasting battery is essential for smooth gameplay. Having to charge again and again feels burdensome. But don’t worry, realme 8 has you all covered. It supports a 30W Dart Charge which charges the massive 5000mAh battery to 100% in just 65 minutes and up to 50% in 26 minutes. Additionally, it is embedded with an advanced Copper Liquid Cooling System which increases phone efficiency by 14.4%, providing high-speed performance. Now playing any game, be it PUBG or Free Fire, is hassle-free, seamless, and lag-free.

Moreover, realme 8 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that gives Full HD resolution and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz for better responsiveness when gaming. These supportive features along with the Helio G95 processor, a 30W Dart charger, and a 5000mAh battery undoubtedly make realme 8 the “Best in Gaming” device. The phone is now available in the market at a remarkable price of PKR 37,999 only. So what are you waiting for? If you are a gaming enthusiast and are tired of using random devices, hurry and get your ultimate gaming device, realme 8 right now!