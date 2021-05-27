ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.34%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -12.21 (-13.2%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.75%)
DGKC 123.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.01%)
FFBL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
FFL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
HASCOL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
HUBC 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
HUMNL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.61%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 87.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.76%)
PRL 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
SILK 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.59%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
TRG 179.01 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.71%)
UNITY 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.33%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,076 Decreased By ▼ -6.76 (-0.13%)
BR30 26,477 Decreased By ▼ -27.68 (-0.1%)
KSE100 46,791 Increased By ▲ 78.47 (0.17%)
KSE30 19,137 Increased By ▲ 51.32 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

The Best in Gaming phone, realme 8 is here with the latest gaming features

BR Web Desk 27 May 2021

Whether you like PUBG, Free Fire, or Call of Duty, all a mobile gamer needs is super smooth lag-free gaming. With time, mobile gaming has become very prevalent especially among the youth. With this emerging prevalence, mobile features have evolved to be more powerful and efficient than ever before. Mobile gaming requires high-quality specifications such as a powerful processor, battery, charging, and much more. Dozens of smartphone companies have come up with features to cater to this need. Among these realme has brought its extraordinary gaming phone, realme 8 in an affordable price segment.

The new realme 8 comes as the first smartphone in the world powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. This powerful chipset is made using a 12nm process making it much more powerful and efficient. Not only this, it supports two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores at up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76GPU. The 30W+ super high benchmark in AnTuTu makes Helio G95 a strong player for realme 8.

Apart from a powerful chipset, a long-lasting battery is essential for smooth gameplay. Having to charge again and again feels burdensome. But don’t worry, realme 8 has you all covered. It supports a 30W Dart Charge which charges the massive 5000mAh battery to 100% in just 65 minutes and up to 50% in 26 minutes. Additionally, it is embedded with an advanced Copper Liquid Cooling System which increases phone efficiency by 14.4%, providing high-speed performance. Now playing any game, be it PUBG or Free Fire, is hassle-free, seamless, and lag-free.

Moreover, realme 8 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen that gives Full HD resolution and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz for better responsiveness when gaming. These supportive features along with the Helio G95 processor, a 30W Dart charger, and a 5000mAh battery undoubtedly make realme 8 the “Best in Gaming” device. The phone is now available in the market at a remarkable price of PKR 37,999 only. So what are you waiting for? If you are a gaming enthusiast and are tired of using random devices, hurry and get your ultimate gaming device, realme 8 right now!

PUBG realme realme8

The Best in Gaming phone, realme 8 is here with the latest gaming features

Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day

Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran

Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved

Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters