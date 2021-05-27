ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.75%)
ASL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
AVN 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -12.25 (-13.24%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.02%)
DGKC 123.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.48%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HASCOL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.44%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.99%)
JSCL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.25%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.61%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.51%)
MLCF 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.07%)
PTC 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.3%)
SILK 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.9%)
SNGP 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.27%)
TRG 179.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.02%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
WTL 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-3.05%)
BR100 5,104 Increased By ▲ 21.63 (0.43%)
BR30 26,582 Increased By ▲ 77.38 (0.29%)
KSE100 47,039 Increased By ▲ 326.87 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,234 Increased By ▲ 148.2 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Canadian 10-year yield hits its lowest level since April15

  • Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve.
Reuters 27 May 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar fell on Wednesday for a second day against its broadly stronger US counterpart, with some investors possibly unwinding bullish positions in the Canadian currency when it failed to breach a key level.

The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2117 to the greenback, or 82.53 US cents, having hit its weakest since last Thursday at 1.2124.

"Broad-based USD strength and CAD weakness on the crosses" helped push USD-CAD above the 1.2100 level, said George Davis, chief technical strategist at RBC Capital Markets, referring to the loonie's underperformance against some other G10 currencies as well as the greenback.

It lost ground against the New Zealand dollar in particular after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets by hinting at higher interest rates next year.

The Bank of Canada has already signaled more hawkish guidance on the outlook for interest rates, which was one factor helping the loonie notch a six-year high last week at 1.2013.

"Participants have been waiting to see how the pair (USD-CAD) trades around the psychological 1.2000 level, but with prices unable to push below here recently some short covering flows may be starting to appear," Davis said.

The Bank of Canada is thinking in more concrete terms about how its digital currency might look and work but it does not currently see a strong case for issuing one, Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.2% higher at $66.21 a barrel as a drop in US crude stockpiles reinforced expectations of improving demand ahead of the peak summer driving season.

Canadian bond yields were mixed across the curve.

The 10-year hit its lowest level since April 15 at 1.444% before rebounding to 1.453%, down less than one basis point on the day.

